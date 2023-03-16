Meg Ryan finally opens up about her disappearance from Hollywood

Meg Ryan, who was famous for her iconic roles in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail, suddenly disappeared from the limelight.



While speaking to OK! Magazine, Ryan revealed that she was “burned out” and “didn’t feel like” she knew enough anymore “about myself or the world”.

“I felt isolated,” she said. “I wanted to live more. I don’t feel like, naturally, I’m a performer,” said the 61-year-old.

As far as her love life was concerned, Ryan tied the knot with Dennis Quaid for two years 1991 and later gave birth to her son in April 1992.

In 1999, the actress began an extramarital affair with Proof of Life costar Russell Crowe.

“I know what it’s like to be the ‘scarlet woman,’” stated Ryan at the time.

Later, Quaid and Ryan split as she commented, “Divorce is hard,” she said. “Love is hard.”’

During her 40, the actress went down the hill career-wise.

After her movies In the Cut and Against the Ropes flopped, it was over for the actress.

“I think the feeling with Hollywood was mutual,” she said. “I felt done when they felt done, probably,” commented Ryan.

The actress, who shares 30-year-old son Jack Quaid with Quaid, shared that she adopted the 18-year-old daughter and raised her out of spotlight.

“I just can’t imagine what it was like before she came,” remarked Ryan.

The actress noted, “Life is good, it’s so good with her in it. She and Jack get along great. All of us fit together beautifully.”

“I didn’t have to care what people thought. I have gotten to do what I guess I secretly wanted to do. Be totally under the radar and live my life. I felt like I got truer as a person. I’m more myself,” she added.