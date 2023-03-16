Prince William, Kate Middleton face anti-monarchy protest during their latest outing

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William and Kate Middleton had to face anti-monarch protesters outside Westminster Abbey at a service celebrating the Commonwealth Day.



A media outlet, citing a video of the incident which was posted on TikTok, has claimed that the Prince and Princess were hackled by the protestors upon their arrival to attend the annual ceremony.

In a viral video, Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen exiting their car as rows of anti-monarchy protesters stood outside the venue, holding signs which read, "Not My King", the report claimed. Protesters were also heard shouting at Prince William, saying, "You’re never going to be our king!"



The demonstration was reportedly organised by a group of activists known as Republic which calls itself a grassroots campaign that aims to “see the monarchy abolished and the King replaced with an elected, democratic head of state."

It is to mention here that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also appeared ignoring "Not My King" signs from the same group during a royal engagement last week.