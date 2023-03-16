Here’s what Princess Diana told Paula Yates in a heart-breaking confession about life in spotlight

During her life Princess Diana was in the news for many reasons. While the public adored her, she struggled to cope with the constant media scrutiny.

The former Princess of Wales reportedly made a heart-breaking confession to TV presenter Paula Yates, the TV presenter whose fiery wit and chronically flirtatious nature made her one of the most famous women in the UK.

Yates died from a heroin overdose in 2000, leaving behind four daughters.

Belinda Brewin, a friend of Yates, recalled in a new two-part Channel 4 documentary, that told the former Big Breakfast presenter she was happy when Paula was on the front pages, via Express.co.uk.

“I remember, we were on Fulham Road and we went into this jewellery shop, we went in and Princess Diana was in there.

And Princess Diana said to Paula, ‘I love it when you're on the front page of the papers, because it means I got the day off’.”

The documentary features friends and collaborators reflect on Paula's life, career and her high-profile marriage to Bob Geldof before her love affair with Michael Hutchence, who died in Sydney in 1997.

Diana and Paula also met at Live Aid, the charity concert organised by Paula’s husband Bob Geldof to raise money for those affected by the Ethiopian famine, per the outlet.

In a clip of the event the two women can be seen exchanging a smile as they stood with Bob and then-Prince Charles.