HYBE addresses demands for RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, JungKook’s enlistment

HYBE has finally responded to requests from fans regarding RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook’s enlistment schedule.

The chairman of HYBE has just revealed some insight into the band’s enlistment dates.

According to the K-Pop Herald, these admission have been brought to light by the chairman of BTS’ parent company, Bang Si-hyuk.

There, he addressed demands from fans about the members’ schedules and claimed, “The enlistment schedules (of each member) are private information, so I cannot speak about it here.”

But promised, “But we will disclose the dates in order transparently once their schedules are confirmed.”