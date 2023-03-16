Netflix 'You' series to end with season 5?

Netflix You actor Penn Badgley suggested that series may end in its 5th season.

Although, the streaming juggernaut has not announced any update regarding a potential 5th season of You and if it is going to be the last one, Badgley, 36, who plays Joe Goldberg on the series suggested that there's still a lot more that fans have not explored about their book-loving serial-killer.

After the explosive ending of season 4, the Gossip Girl alum revealed what could be expected from his character, Goldberg, in next season.

"I know what Greg pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end," he told British GQ in an interview on March 14, "If there's another one, it's going to be, I think, a grand finale."

Spoiler: In season 4 of the show, Joe felt this urge to change as a person, as he tried to kill his evil tendencies, and that's something Badgley said was requirement of the series.

"It has to go to this place for five episodes where it's like, 'Is he going to become a hero as we've all wanted him to?' It doesn't make any sense when Joe becomes a hero," he admitted.

"This is the only place the show could have ever gone and remain relevant, remain responsible, remain intelligent, remain sensitive, but true."

Badgley further added, "The whole thing has been building towards seeing Joe in a different light, truly, which we've never ever done before."

The latest episodes of You that came out on March 9, showcased a new side of Joe's character.

Sera Gamble, who is serving as the co-creator on You recently teased that fans will see an even "more dangerous" side of Joe.

"We have spent 4 seasons constructing these characters who are violently wealthy, but not all of them are that smart or that ruthless," she previously explained to E! News.

"If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar. It gives us a lot of new opportunities" she added.