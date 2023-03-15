Nicola Peltz addresses her close friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz has recently opened up about her “soul sister” Selena Gomez during a new magazine interview.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK for April/May issue, Peltz addressed her close friendship with Gomez and how her husband Brooklyn Beckham was also in awe of the singer, and described their relationship as a “throuple”.

“Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple’. We are all three best friends,” said the 27-year-old.

The Last Airbender star continued, “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala.”

“We just clicked and had the best time,” revealed Peltz.

Explaining about her connection with 30-year-old songstress, Peltz stated, “I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much.”

“She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life,” remarked the actress.

Gushing over Gomez, Peltz added, “The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

The actress disclosed that Beckham embraces her friendships that would never get in the way of her married life.

“Sometimes my friends will come sleep over and we’ll all fall asleep on the couch, or they’ll stay in my bed and Brooklyn will go sleep in the other room,” shared Peltz.