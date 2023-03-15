 
Wednesday March 15, 2023
Netflix sets April release date for John Mulaney’s new standup special 'Baby J'

John Mulaney to debut his new standup comedy special in April

By Web Desk
March 15, 2023
Netflix sets April release date for John Mulaney’s new standup special Baby J

Netflix has revealed the release date for John Mulaney's latest standup comedy special, titled, John Mulaney: Baby J.

The upcoming comedy special will premiere on April 25, 2023, on the streaming platform.

As per Variety, it will mark the third Netflix standup special by John Mulaney after his 2015's The Comeback Kid and 2018’s Kid Gorgeous. He also did New in Town back in 2012.

The standup special, directed by Alex Timbers and featuring music from David Byrne of Talking Heads, was shot at Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023.

Mulaney also voiced in several animated projects like Disney’s Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, Netflix’s Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.