Meghan Markle receives backlash for her new plan

Meghan Markle has received fresh backlash for her "bizarre" plans to relaunch her old lifestyle blog following her and Prince Harry's media blitz over the past year.

Sharing her thoughts on the Duchess alleged plans to rebuild her brand, Australian’s media writer Sophie Elsworth slammed Meghan over her alleged motive 'to make money by trashing the royal family'.

The media personality has described Harry's wife's plans to resurface her old blog as a "worry".

Elsworth said on Wednesday night that the speculation is certainly “raising eyebrows” given Meghan and Prince Harry's public feud with the Royal Family.

“If she does go back down this path, I think it’s a real worry, because goodness knows what she would say to continue to trash the Royal Family," she told Sky News Australia's Andrew Bolt.

Elsworth claimed Meghan and Harry's motive is to "make money by trashing the Royal Family".

"That’s how they’ve basically operated since they shot through and moved overseas," she added.

"They have to continue down this financial model that they’ve effectively established," according to the journalist.

She continued: "People are losing interest in what they’ve got to say, because we’ve kind of heard it all before, at least 100 times."

"They don’t like the Royal Family and they wish they were never part of it, yet they still want to be a part of it, weirdly."

The writer described it in her own words, saying: "The whole thing is bizarre in my view."