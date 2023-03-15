Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood may be granted full custody of twins amid Presley estate drama

Lisa Marie Presley’s custody battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood is seemingly nearing a conclusion.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the late singer’s lawyer, Gary Fishbein, attended the custody hearing via Zoom on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, and told Judge Joseph Lipner that the case should be dismissed because nothing else regarding the custody battle is pending and his client is “sadly no longer with us.”

He said their marriage status was dissolved and child support order survives. Custody will go to Lockwood unless another family disputes under the probate court. The judge did not yet officially grant the request for dismissal.

Lockwood, 61, filed a motion in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. In his petition, he asked to represent his 14-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley’s, interests in the ongoing estate case between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, married Lockwood – her fourth husband – in January 2006. In 2016, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood after 10 years of marriage.

The two had been engaged in an ongoing custody battle since their split, and the two only finalised their divorce in May 2021. She died after suffering cardiac arrest on January 12th, 2023, at age 54.