Amy Robach waits for T.J. Holmes proposal?

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been through a tough rollercoaster ride after their affair scandal broke out.

However, through thick and thin, the couple remained steadfast.

Now, reports are emerging that the 45-year-old is set to make the blonde journalist's dream come true by proposing to her.

“T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee,” snitched an insider to RadarOnline.

“You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain,” despite losing their anchor gigs.

Previously, Robach and Holmes were reportedly not in a rush to get engaged or moved in together.

According to The U.S. Sun, the duo is "absolutely in love," but they are "taking things slow for now."

The insider disclosed, "Their worlds have changed dramatically since this all came to light, and it's a lot to get used to.

"Right now, they are enjoying their time together and adjusting to their new normal."

The couple is firmly committed to each other; however, an insider claimed that "there are no immediate plans to move in together or to get engaged.

"They have a lot on their plates as they figure out their next steps and adjust to things."