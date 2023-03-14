Emily Ratajkowski talks about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard: 'I was really unhappy'

Emily Ratajkowski revealed how and why she left her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard even though she find it "hard" to leave him.

However, things became “clearer and clearer” for the model when Bear-McClard “crossed” a line with her following which she gained the “courage” to leave him.

Speaking on Going Mental podcast, Ratajkowski said, "I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy.”

"I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK,” she said before adding that she tried “everything” to make herself happy and even took “antidepressants."

"I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts," she continued.

Ratajkowski went on to talk about how media portrays the idea that a person is incomplete without a partner making it even harder to get out of a relationship.

"Every piece of media we consume from the second we are born is basically this idea of finding a partner that completes and validates you," the model, who shares two-year-old Sylvester Apollo with the film producer, said.

"Plus, I had just had a child," she added, "so I really wanted to have that family, so it was especially hard for me to totally walk away."

However, after Bear-McClard “crossed” a line with Ratajkowski, about which she did not give much details, the model gained the courage to leave him.

"For me, it was so clear and then it just became clearer and clearer and clearer, which was good, which was clarifying," she shared.