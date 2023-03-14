Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings after 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in film 'Uunchai'

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his emotions amid the spectacular win of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars 2023.

He expressed his feelings and excitement through twitter, wrote: “T 4585 - We win! We win two! We win for country and people! We win !! Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya, videsh mein.”

Later on, he penned an extended note on his blog page on this massive win. Big B called it a long overdue recognition. “We won.. a recognition long overdue.. accepting the reward in the eyes of the beholder.. he that Maketh; Delivereth.. and deliver he did.. eventually.. But are we so conscious of the attention.. yes we are not considered.. but we do get.. and deservedly so …"

He continued: “But an attention ruled and governed by an alien nation.. they that receive make us proud.. we are no less .. never less than any other.. And in the recent time we or rather I discover, that the attention being drawn to them that perpetuated the Colonial system of rule, are being talked debated and given to public consideration for its adequacy and merit .. Let us see.. a long way to go.. but I do believe a small section of society does and has believed in all that is being expounded within and without.”

Many other vital celebrities including; Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others also congratulated RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for the achievement, reports News18.