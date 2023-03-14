Oscars 2023: 'It was alot better when you had T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach'

Good Morning America fans are rooting for ousted pair Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes coverage of the Oscars after their replacement received a lukewarm response.

The studio tapped Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis to replace the couple's spots to cover Hollywood's biggest night in Los Angeles.



The pair covered the Oscars lead-up and also presented at the ceremony event.

Moreover, Lara Spencer also joined the GMA anchors for the year's most prominent awards bash.

Johnson, however, acknowledged he had never covered Oscars before and called himself a "total rookie."

Meanwhile, GMA fans vented their frustration over lackluster coverage of the studio without their star performers.

One fan pulled no punches, "It was alot better when you had TJ and Amy."

"I miss TJ and Amy! and a third agreed: "It just wasn't the same!" another commented.

Last year, Robach and Holmes covered the Oscars live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

In other news, the ousted couple is getting ready to hit the silver screen with their own show.

The lovebird "aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry," with a source snitched to RadarOnline that "some of the best television double acts have been lovers!"

But their comeback might delay as their teams advise the pair to capture the right time to pitch their real-life love affair.

"They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC," the insider disclosed.

However, the move raised some eyebrows, given their history at the ABC, but the highly-placed source is confident about their return.

"Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened." they laughed. "Daytime television is a different ballgame these days, and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal."