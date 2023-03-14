Shah Rukh Khan pens congratulatory note for 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' on Oscar win

Shah Rukh Khan expresses happiness and gratitude as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers win Oscars.
Shah Rukh penned a congratulatory note for the makers and team of both the films and also sent virtual hugs. He also thanked filmmaker SS Rajamouli for opening doors for the India film industry.
“Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!”
RRR’s Song Natu Natu won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars. Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers received an award for Documentary Short Film.
Khan is correct though; the two films have really opened more avenues for the Indian film fraternity to interact and connect with international artists and filmmakers.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Pathaan. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Khan played a RAW agent in the film who is sent to exile but is called back to help authorities catch John Abraham, who plays an antagonist in the film. Siddharth Anand’s directorial film also featured Deepika Padukone in a vital role, reports Indiatoday.
Prince Harry claimed in his memoir 'Spare' that Prince William physically attacked him during an argument in 2019
King Charles and Prince Harry have been embroiled in drama after his explosive memoir ‘Spare’ hit the shelves.
'Hera Pheri 3' is all set to amuse audience starring the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty
Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were former co-stars during their day at Disney channel around a decade ago
'Creed III' actress Tessa Thompson got candid about her choices of food at Oscars 2023 party
Michelle Yeoh on Sunday made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar