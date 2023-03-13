Michelle Yeoh reflects on ‘breaking the glass ceiling at the Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh has recently opened up about breaking the glass ceiling” after her historic win for Best Actress at the Oscars 2023 on March 12.



Following her win, Michelle talked to press for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as she said, “This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation.”

The actress continued, “I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling.”

“I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard,” stated the 60-year-old.

The Malaysian star commented, “It's not just the Asian community.”

“This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority,” she remarked.

The actress explained, “We deserve to be heard; we deserve to be seen; we deserve to have the equal opportunity so we can have a seat at table. That's all we're asking for. Give us an opportunity. Let us prove we are worth it.”

While giving advice to others, Michelle suggested, “If this is your passion, this is your love, you have to stand up for yourself and for what you believe in and for what you want to do.”

“I'm still here today. Finally, after 40 years, I get this and urged people to never give up,” commented the actress.

Michelle added, “Light that fire in your soul and stay on the path. Believe. Dare to dream. Because if you don't dream, it's impossible.” she reminded, saying the best thing her mother taught her was confidence.

“Nothing is impossible. Look at me, I'm here,” she concluded.