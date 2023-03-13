Jenna Ortega explains why she thinks Wednesday dance as ‘disorientating’

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has recently opened up about why she finds the viral dance from her Netflix series “disorientating”.



“When they were telling me [it was going viral] I was trying to seem uplifted about it, like, ‘Oh, wow!’” said Ortega in a new interview with UK newspaper.

The actress continued, “But mentally, in my head, I was hoping people wouldn’t pay so much attention to that part.”

“It’s disorientating. I don’t think people are naturally designed to have that many eyes on them,” stated the Scream VI actress.

Ortega told outlet, “I am a perfectionist, so I am mentally tweaking and adjusting and fixing things in my head: what I should have done, what could have been better.”

Speaking of fame after Wednesday series, Ortega remarked, “I used to do a Disney show when I was younger.”

I was a little bit of a public figure, used to get recognised, or whatever. When I look back, I think I was so out of place. I didn’t understand where I was … and you start to see Hollywood for the first time, and it’s a bit intimidating, a bit off-putting,” stated Ortega.

The actress mentioned, “I felt like I was a people’s princess. I didn’t really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life.”

When asked about dating, Ortega replied, “I don’t know. I’m definitely more of a work person.”

“I mean, some people figure it out, but I’m not really in a place where … I don’t know. It doesn’t really have anything to do with my work,” she added.