K-pop band TXT’s Soobin discusses his meeting with Bebe Rexha

Soobin from the K-pop group TXT revealed how he got a chance to meet his idol, American singer Bebe Rexha in a live broadcast. Fans of the group were shocked when Bebe posted a TikTok revealing she was with Soobin.
Soobin has mentioned his love for the singer multiple times in the past, and has even said that she’s his dream collaborator. Though they did meet a while back, it was through a video call and not physically.
They planned to meet up in Los Angeles, California but their schedules clashed so Bebe offered up a quick solution. As Soobin explained: “‘If it’s too hard to meet up, you can come to my house.’ She graciously invited me to her house. So I was [thinking] like, ‘Whatever!’ and I said, ‘Of course, I’ll go!’”
The meeting did not last long, but he expressed his gratitude over receiving the opportunity: “Being able to be in contact with her, take pictures, and film TikTok videos with her, even being invited to her house… It was all mind-blowing to me. They were such good memories.”
Australian actress Cate Blanchett says she is 'always surprised' when recognized in public
Prince Harry received fresh backlash for going from "farcical to pathetic"
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Yeoh on Facebook and said her "illustrious and exemplary career"...
Canadian rapper and singer Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage
They quickly agreed that no part of the song would fit the young performer
Ke Huy Quan won Oscar for best supporting actor in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'