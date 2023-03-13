Ice skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu dances to BTS’ ‘Dynamite’

Global ice skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu performs on Notte Stellata to the K-pop group BTS’ popular track Dynamite. The skater has spoken about BTS in the past and expressed an interest in skating to their songs.
Though Yuzuru retired in 2022, he has still been making appearances with solo shows as he prepares to become a part of Stars On Ice Japan 2023.
Before officially joining Stars on Ice, he came to perform on Notte Stellata. The new show was made in memory of the tragic 2011 Tōhoku tsunami and earthquake, hoping to offer comfort 12 years after the event took place.
Yuzuru took part in producing the show as he’s from the Tōhoku region and was also personally affected by the event. According to him, he chose to perform to Dynamite because the song originally brought a smile to people’s faces during the pandemic and wanted to do the same.
