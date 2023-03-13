William, Kate have ‘terrible rows’ over nick names: ‘They throw things at each other’

Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship has been compared to that of couple in a "Jane Austin" novel as expert revealed they fight over their sweet nicknames for each other.

In his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have “terrible rows” during which they “throw” things at each other.

"Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other," the author told Fox News. "But it’s not all sweetness.”

“They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also,” he added. “But it’s not always true.”

“Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel,” the royal author said.

Quinn revealed that a former member of the palace staff told him that Kate calls William "babe," while he calls her "Duchess of Doolittle,” or its shorter version, “DoD,” or "Babykins."

Also, the mother-of-three calls her husband “baldly” as a joke because he fusses over her "endless mane of hair,” one report claimed.

However, when the couple is not on their best terms, then William calls her “darling” with "signs of annoyance,” the author revealed in his book.

But the duo also "cozy up” just as fast. "Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded,” the writer explained.

“We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’"