‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 teaser reveals first look at Meryl Streep

After announcing the casting of Meryl Streep Hulu has finally dropped a footage of the veteran actor from season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

The barely 30-second clip shows Streep saying: “Oh my god, it’s me!” Streep says between spells of sheepish laughter. “Oh, I’m so sorry. It’s me, isn’t it.”

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez surprised fans with news of Streep’s casting in January. Streep will be joining, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd, besides Gomez on the show. It is not yet clear what character the veteran actress will be playing.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers — Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) — who are obsessed with true crime and find themselves wrapped up in one.

In season 3 everyone’s favourite wannabe detectives try to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

Only Murders in the Building is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The series has won critical acclaim for its comical and bizarre approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry between the leading trio.