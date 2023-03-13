Camilla believes Harry, Meghan don’t deserve ‘privilege’ of attending Charles’ coronation

File Footage

Queen Camilla reportedly does not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ coronation as she believes they don’t deserve the “privilege” to be there.



An insider spilt to Radar Online that the former Duchess of Edinburgh has been bossing around her husband over almost everything including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s coronation invite.

The source claimed that the 75-year-old does not want Charles and Princess Diana’s youngest son at the historic event since he slammed her in his memoir Spare.

Harry revealed in his autobiography that he begged his father not to marry Camilla who Diana referred to as the third person in her marriage to Charles.

The Duke also claimed that Camilla forged a relationship with the press so that they would publish good stories about her at the expense of bad coverage about him in his 60 minutes interview.

“She turned into coronationzilla,” the royal insider said of Camilla. “Camilla and Charles are disagreeing about absolutely everything, from the direction of the ceremony to which celebrities should be invited.”

“She’s even bossing Charles around over his outfit. There’s only so much he can take,” the insider added.

The source further revealed of her dislike for the California-based royal couple, saying, “Camilla feels the pair don’t even deserve the privilege of attending the coronation after Harry slammed her.”

However, Charles believes Harry and Meghan should be “present during such a milestone moment,” said the insider.

“He hasn’t completely forgiven Harry and Meghan, but is trying to make some kind of progress. Camilla is attempting to get in the way of that happening.”

“Camilla and Charles go through periods of sleeping in separate bedrooms because of the arguing and her constant complaining,” added the insider.

“He’s hoping she’ll calm down and see the bigger picture … but so far, Camilla has been a total nightmare.”