Fans call out 'SNL' Irish sketch 'stereotypes'

Saturday Night Live sketch was under fire for "offensive" sterotypes about Irish people featuring Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson impersonations.

According to The Independent, presenters Mario Lopez and “Maria Menounos or Kit Hoover” interact with celebrities in the sketch before the awards show.

“I’m told that we have the stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson,” Gardner says.

“How do you guys like your chances tonight?” Gardner asked Mikey Day and Molly Kearny to impersonate the Irish actors.

“Wow, and they haven’t even started drinking yet!” Hernandez said as Lopez.

The clip went viral online, where viewers called out the “wildly offensive” Irish people's depiction in the sketch.

“Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be amongst the most charming and articulate nominees there tonight, but SNL still thinks it’s funny to reduce them to stupid, boring Irish stereotypes? Get in the bin,” one tweeted.

“I really don’t know who SNL thinks it’s appealing to whenever it does these god awful ‘the Irish are drunks and no one understands their accent’ bits. But you could say that about most SNL content tbh,” another tweet reads.

“It truly wouldn’t be St Patrick’s week without SNL making some offensive joke based on Irish stereotypes that wasn’t funny in 1970, yet alone 2023,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Usually love SNL but the 1980s called and they want their Irish stereotype jokes back,” another commenter said.