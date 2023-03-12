Harrison Ford reveals his favourite film name

Harrison Ford named his favourite movie, which is one of the classic Robert Duvall drama films.
Speaking to AFI, the Star Wars star said, “If I had to pick just one film to which I had a very strong reaction and can remember vividly how I felt, it would be To Kill a Mockingbird. I think it had all of the elements of a great film. And it had such a strong moral register. I think that’s why I would say it’s very nearly my favourite film.
I think [Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch] was remarkable. It was impossible to see him act, he just didn’t do it. He brought truth and vivid storytelling to the screen but I don’t think he was so much interested in performance as he wan in storytelling. I admired him greatly,” the actor added.
Released in 1962, To Kill a Mockingbird is considered one of the greatest movies of the 20th century.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly starting to feel ‘marginalized’ by King Charles after eviction
Netflix is expected to release 'The Crown' sixth and final season later this year
Insiders warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are planning legal action against King Charles for Frogmore Cottage
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' directors were set to direct and write 'The Flash'
'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria says she had 'a lot to prove' with directorial debut 'Flamin' Hot'
Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling brokenhearted after her alleged desire to ‘climb ranks’ gets leaked to A-listers