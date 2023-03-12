Kylie Minogue believes deceased boyfriend 'returned' ring 'in an otherworldly way'

Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beau Michael Hutchence returned a ring to her from the land of the dead.
The 54-year-old pop icon dated INXS rocker Michael - who died in 1997 at the age of 37. Speaking to The Sunday Times the Can’t Get You out of My Head singer said:
"I was given a ring by Michael Hutchence when we were dating. It went missing from my house, and I hated the idea that someone I knew had ‘taken’ it. A long time later and after his passing, it was posted back to me anonymously in an envelope. I think that he, in an otherworldly way, returned it to me."
Minogue is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide. Her trophies include a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards and 17 ARIA Music Awards. Minogue.
The INXS singer Michael Hutchence was romantically linked to Kylie Minogue between 1989 and 1991.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly starting to feel ‘marginalized’ by King Charles after eviction
Netflix is expected to release 'The Crown' sixth and final season later this year
Insiders warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are planning legal action against King Charles for Frogmore Cottage
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' directors were set to direct and write 'The Flash'
'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria says she had 'a lot to prove' with directorial debut 'Flamin' Hot'
Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling brokenhearted after her alleged desire to ‘climb ranks’ gets leaked to A-listers