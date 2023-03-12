Lesley Paterson: Oscars waitress to awards nominee

All Quiet on the Western Front screenwriter Lesley Paterson opened up on her journey from the waitress at the Oscars to clinching a nomination for the prestigious award.
"I actually waited tables 18 years ago," she told BBC.
"It was all very exciting at the time. I remember having to go through all the security checks, then wondering who I would get on my table.
I had Judi Dench and Jennifer Lopez. I remember it being very overwhelming so goodness knows what it will be like on Sunday."
After the Bafta controversy, where her speech was cut, the 42-year-old weighs in on the Oscars speech.
"It's so tough because you only get 45 seconds and there are three of us and we've been notified on a number of occasions that only one of us is allowed to speak and so obviously our director and co-writer Edward Berger will be the guy to speak," she added.
"So the answer is, I really don't know. I'd love to say a couple of sentences but we'll just have to see how it pans out, if we should be so lucky."
Meanwhile, the WW2 anti-war drama was made by Netflix and nominated in nine categories.
