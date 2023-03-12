Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz twin in matching suits as they attend 2023 Oscars party

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz wowed fans as they arrived at the Women In Film Oscar party on Friday night.

Brooklyn and Nicola made quite the dapper duo on the star-studded red carpet as they twinned in classic matching black suits at the Oscar party ahead of the grand ceremony, which is set to hit the floors on Sunday, March 12.

Nicola, 28, looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in her tailored look, sporting a black tie and dark hair pulled back in a bun.

Brooklyn, who is the elder son of David and Victoria Beckham, went without a tie and wore his thick black hair in stylish waves.

The couple – who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on April 9– held onto each other tightly as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s latest glam appearance came after the aspiring chef, 24, recently shared a post for International Women's Day.

Brooklyn wrote, "Happy international woman’s day to all the gorgeous women out there. You're far better than any man can ever be x

“Nicola thank you for always being there right by my side and for being the best wife and best friend x couldn’t live without you.

“I am so excited to stay young with you and have the most amazing life with you x here’s to many more baby days honoring you,” he concluded.