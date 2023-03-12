Matt Walsh teases 'Veep' reunion

Matt Walsh teases what HBO’s Veep reunion would be like. Speaking to Deadline’s SXSW studio the actor best known for playing Mike McLintock in Veep said he’s sure everyone would do it.

‘“I have no breaking story about a Veep comeback,” Matt Walsh said.

“I wish I did because it would blow up the internet. I know everybody would do it, there’s always been talk of a movie.”



Walsh explains that co-star on the show, actress Louis-Dreyfus and him thought about a stage show:



“She would be in a one-woman show, and I would be Mike and I would keep ruining it as her press secretary. She’d be happy to play that character forever doing live shows.”

“It’s a bit of a family. You would have to do it right,”

“We’re so far forward in the future, it would have to be a pivotal moment in her career, and the stakes would have to be anchored in reality. Obviously, we got in trouble when Trump became president because everything went out the window, there was no baseline for decency.”

The Veep cast last got together for a virtual screenplay reading of “Mother” episode from season 5 in December 2020 to encourage voter turnout in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Veep is an American political satire comedy television series that aired on HBO from April 22, 2012, to May 12, 2019. The series follows a fictional Vice President of the US and her team as they