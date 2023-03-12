Oscar nominees in main categories

Hollywood, United States: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.



Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" tops the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and World War I flick "All Quiet on the Western Front" at nine.

- Best picture -

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

- Best director -

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tar"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

- Best actor -

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

- Best actress -

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best supporting actor -

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best supporting actress -

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best international feature film -

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

- Best animated feature -

"Guillermo del Toro´s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

- Best documentary feature -

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

- Films with seven or more nominations -

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" - 11

"All Quiet on the Western Front" - 9

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 9

"Elvis" - 8

"The Fabelmans" - 7