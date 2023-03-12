Charles’ Coronation a chance for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to show ‘respect’ to Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may still have a chance to maintain diplomatic ties with the Royal Family despite their difficult personal relationships.

Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, suggested that if the Sussexes were to attend that upcoming Coronation, that would show the former royals as being “respectful,” via Page Six.

“This is not our show, it’s his show, we are here because that’s the sort of respect for a beautiful thing to do,” he told Page Six. “Private family issues aside … that’s for another day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38, confirmed last week that the couple received an invitation to attend King Charles’ May coronation, but have not confirmed if they will be attending.

Most recently, it was revealed that Charles, 73, evicted his son and daughter-in-law from their Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, just one day after Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, hit the bookshelves.

However, Hardman noted that the coronation is “a family event as well as a state event and you would expect all the family to be at a family event.”

“Don’t forget, we kind of went through this last year with the Queen’s (Platinum) Jubilee,” he said, adding that the Archewell founders were “quite low-key.”

“They didn’t seek to upstage the main event, they didn’t give any interviews, they didn’t have a Netflix crew following them up the aisle [at St. Paul’s Cathedral]. I think if they’re sensible, that’s how they’ll play it this time.”

As for the apology that Prince Harry is expecting for his father and brother, Hardman believes that it has to be a “give on either side.”

“I mean, there always is in any of these things and every family, you know, both sides have to sort of swallow a bit of pride,” he told the outlet. “I’m not sure we’re at that stage yet. But, you know, if Harry just keeps saying, I’m not going to do anything until I receive an apology, Well, I think that could be a long way.”