Mathews leads Sri Lanka revival against New Zealand with fifty

Sri Lanka´s Angelo Mathews bats during the first day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 9, 2023. —AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: A classy half-century from Angelo Mathews led a dogged Sri Lanka fightback Sunday as they reached 150 for four at lunch on day four of the first Test against New Zealand.

Mathews was 54 not out at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 27 and their partnership worth 55.

Nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya was the only wicket to fall in the session.

Sri Lanka, who were 18 runs behind after New Zealand’s first innings, would like to set the hosts a target of at least 275-300 on a pitch that continues to offer assistance to the quick bowlers, their assistant coach said after the close of play on Saturday.

They must win in Christchurch and again in the second Test in Wellington to stay in contention to make the World Test Championship final.

Sri Lanka resumed at 83 for three on Sunday, with Mathews and Jayasuriya adding 12 in seven overs before Blair Tickner had the nightwatchman caught behind for six.

Tickner, in only his second Test, has taken all four-second innings wickets to fall so far and faces an extra workload with veteran seamer Neil Wagner ruled out of the attack.

Wagner has a back issue which forced him from the field late the previous day.

Mathews, while risk-free for most of the 148 deliveries faced, did lash out to bring up his 39th Test half-century.

But luck was on his side as the ball was top-edged to the boundary.

Chandimal was also fortunate when on 25 he miscued an attempt to pull Daryl Mitchell to the boundary and the ball fell just short of Michael Bracewell at square leg.