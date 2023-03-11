Oscars 2023 pressured to remove presenter Donnie Yen

Over 100,000 signatures have been registered so far for the petition to remove Donnie as an Oscars presenter due to his Chinese government support.

According to BBC, the Hong Kong activist Tong Wai-hung started the petition, claiming the decision “shows contempt for the people of Hong Kong” and that Yen’s presence will “damage the image and reputation of the film industry.”



Earlier, speaking to GQ last month, the John Wick actor reiterated his opposition to the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“It wasn’t a protest, okay, it was a riot,” Yen continued. “I’m not going to be here talking about how to change how people feel about it. But my own experience, like, I was there, I have many friends who were there.

“I don’t want to get political. A lot of people might not be happy for what I’m saying, but I’m speaking from my own experience.”

The petition calls Yen’s recent remarks as “violating the spirit of freedom of speech” and “denying the rights of the people of Hong Kong to fight for their freedom.”

Yen is popular for starring in the Ip Man film series. The actor also gained global recognition for roles in the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, and the 2020's Mulan live-action remake.

