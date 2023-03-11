Princess Eugenie comes out in support of ‘mumma’ Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie has extended support to her mother Sarah Ferguson as the latter disclosed “I’m very close to my dream coming true of becoming a bestselling author in the US.”



In her latest Instagram post, Sarah said, “I’m over the moon that my new historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is a bestseller at @barnesandnoble and I cannot thank them enough for being incredible partners!”

She continued, “I’m very close to my dream coming true of becoming a bestselling author in the US!”

“I promise, it will be most intriguing!”

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, shared Sarah’s post in her Insta stories saying, “GO MUMMA!!!”.

Earlier, Eugenie, celebrating International Women's Day, said: “I'm so lucky to have my mum and sister as two incredible women in my life. Beabea, Mumma so proud of you! Xx.”



