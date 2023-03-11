Prince Harry ‘purely making money out of family trauma’: ‘Bred from resentment’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for using the family trauma he ‘talks of’ to ‘make money’.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The admissions have been brought forward during an appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

There, Mr Fitzwilliams explained whether he finds Spare to be “the worst thing that Harry could have done.”

In an attempt to explain his thought, process the expert claimed, “The Duke of Windsor took 15 years before he wrote it [his book], [and] there was nothing as sensational.”

“This is purely making money out of family trauma. No one had any idea”, he also added.

“As far as I could see — that he felt so jealous and that he resented his brother,” he even pointed out before concluding.