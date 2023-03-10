K-pop band Twice come out with their new album ‘Ready To Be’

They also performed their lead single at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

K-pop group Twice have released their new mini album called Ready To Be. Their return is marked by the music video for their lead track Set Me Free.

According to Soompi, Set Me Free has a more basic but powerful sound, and focuses on a love that one is willing to risk everything for. The song has been co-composed by Lindgren, Melanie Fontana and Marty Maro while the lyrics have been written by GALACTIKA.

The group also performed the song for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ready To Be is their twelfth mini album. Preceding the album is the pre-release track Moonlight Sunrise.

The group recently broke their own record for the highest amount of pre-release orders, becoming the fifth girl group to have the highest number of pre-release stock. Above them is one of their own albums, then the groups Blackpink and Aespa.