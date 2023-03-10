BTS’ Suga entertains fans during special live broadcast

Suga from BTS held a live broadcast on Weverse on his birthday where he had a string of surprises for his fans. The idol entertained the viewers for nearly an hour, sharing stories and having interactions with other BTS members.
He also gave a sneak peek at his new photo book called Wholly or Whole Me, which has only begun to be shipped out to the people who have pre-ordered it. He showed off his favourite picks from the photo book, giving his eager fans a look at the unseen content.
The idol then went on to showcase his vocal skills by singing along when playing his guitar. Though Suga has displayed his skills with the guitar before, fans were surprised by the rapper’s vocals.
The BTS member will be going on his first solo tour which he announced on February 14th. The tickets went on sale in March and his U.S dates sold out almost immediately.
