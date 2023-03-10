Pedro Pascal Starbucks order sends fans into frenzy, ‘our mans is CAFFEINATED’

File footage

Pedro Pascal wowed fans after his ‘violent’ coffee order went viral on the internet.

The Last of Us actor, 47, took the internet by storm, after his delightful encounter with a fan gone viral on TikTok.

The short clip, posted by TikToker @alexafromspace, features Pascal being stopped on the street and asked to put his signature on an action figure from the Disney+ series.

The Mandalorian star was seen holding a venti-sized iced Starbucks order and a closer look at the cup reveals his Starbucks coffee order.

Zooming into the video, it becomes evident Pascal opts for six shots in his Venti-sized cup. Fans reacted to the video and wrote, “That is a violent amount of coffee,” wrote one user.

“Dude must have an iron gut,” said another TikTok user. “Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom on his shoulders,” said a third, referencing Pascal’s large fanbase.

“OUR MAN IS CAFFEINATED,” another quipped.

Pascal is currently starring in HBO's The Last of Us and Disney+'s The Mandalorian.