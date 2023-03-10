Plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after bird strike

A foreign flight narrowly escaped an accident due to a bird strike at the Karachi airport on Friday.
According to aviation sources, a bird collided with the plane at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.
It reportedly caused "severe damage" to the engine.
Sources said that as soon as the flight took off, the plane had to make an emergency landing after a bird hit it.
According to airport sources, the passengers on the plane were offboarded and transferred to a transit lounge.
Court stops authorities from implementing Pemra's ban, forwards case to full bench for hearing on March 13
Ned Price responds to question about accusations against US not using "friendly influence" with IMF to help Pakistan
LHC disposes of PTI leader Hammad Azhar's plea after Punjab advocate-general informed court about latest move
Armed forces committed to ensuring peace and prosperity, says army chief
FIR states that mob of at least 300-400 committed violence in Lahore and used foul language against state...
PTI accuses Punjab police of killing worker in Lahore; lawyer Hassaan Niazi says matter to be taken to court if FIR...