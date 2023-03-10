 
Friday March 10, 2023
National

Plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after bird strike

Bird collides with plane at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, causing "severe damage" to engine, say aviation sources

By Afzal Nadeem Dogar
March 10, 2023
Representational image of a landing aircraft. — AFP/File
A foreign flight narrowly escaped an accident due to a bird strike at the Karachi airport on Friday.

According to aviation sources, a bird collided with the plane at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

It reportedly caused "severe damage" to the engine.

Sources said that as soon as the flight took off, the plane had to make an emergency landing after a bird hit it.

According to airport sources, the passengers on the plane were offboarded and transferred to a transit lounge.