Plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after bird strike

A foreign flight narrowly escaped an accident due to a bird strike at the Karachi airport on Friday.

According to aviation sources, a bird collided with the plane at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.



It reportedly caused "severe damage" to the engine.

Sources said that as soon as the flight took off, the plane had to make an emergency landing after a bird hit it.

According to airport sources, the passengers on the plane were offboarded and transferred to a transit lounge.