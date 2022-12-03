Thailand-bound Turkish plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Thailand-bound flight from Istanbul made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Saturday, Geo News reported citing sources.
Sources revealed that the flight’s hospitality crew informed the captain about complaints from passengers after which the plane landed at the airport. The flight’s captain sought permission for landing the aircraft commotion caused by a passenger.
They further added also said that the flight took off after the foreign passenger was offloaded and arrested by security forces on the captain’s complaint. He will be sent back to Turkey on the next flight.
In August, a plane from India carrying a dozen of passengers on board also landed in Karachi.
According to reports, the special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and landed at the Karachi airport at 12:10pm.
Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at the Karachi airport.
