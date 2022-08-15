Flight from India lands on Karachi's Jinnah International Airport again

Representational image of a landing aircraft. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A special plane from India’s Hyderabad on Monday landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority, it was an international charter flight which only flew from India to Pakistan. "Other than that, the flight had nothing to do with India," they said.

The special plane flew from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and landed in the port city at 12:10pm.

It took off from the airport carrying 12 passengers onboard and flew toward Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Earlier in July, a Hyderabad-bound flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi Jinnah’s International Airport on July 17, due to a technical issue reported by the pilot after which the IndiGo aircraft was examined at the Karachi airport.



“IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” the airline said in its official statement.

A SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight, on July 5, also had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

The two previous planes had landed at the Karachi airport within the span of two weeks. This is the third such instance within a month’s time.