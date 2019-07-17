tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A Lahore bound PIA flight from Paris made emergency landing at the Sialkot Airport, Geo News reported Wednesday.
According to details, flight no PK-734 with 324 passengers on-board was diverted to Sialkot after being hit by a bird earlier today.
Geo News, quoting a passenger, reported that all the passengers have been in the plane since 08:am.
SIALKOT: A Lahore bound PIA flight from Paris made emergency landing at the Sialkot Airport, Geo News reported Wednesday.
According to details, flight no PK-734 with 324 passengers on-board was diverted to Sialkot after being hit by a bird earlier today.
Geo News, quoting a passenger, reported that all the passengers have been in the plane since 08:am.