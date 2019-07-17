close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

PIA flight from Paris makes emergency landing at Sialkot airport

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

SIALKOT: A Lahore bound PIA flight from Paris made emergency landing at the Sialkot Airport, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to details, flight no PK-734 with 324 passengers on-board was diverted to Sialkot after being hit by a bird earlier today.

Geo News, quoting a passenger, reported that  all the passengers  have been  in the plane since 08:am.

Latest News

More From Pakistan