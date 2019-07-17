PIA flight from Paris makes emergency landing at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: A Lahore bound PIA flight from Paris made emergency landing at the Sialkot Airport, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to details, flight no PK-734 with 324 passengers on-board was diverted to Sialkot after being hit by a bird earlier today.

Geo News, quoting a passenger, reported that all the passengers have been in the plane since 08:am.