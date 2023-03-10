Meghan and Harry's children will find it difficult to step out of their shadows: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are under spotlight after the couple announced they are giving Archie and Lilibet the titles of Prince and Princess.

A royal expert said the couple's children would be seen as "royal celebrities" when they grow up.

Speaking to express.co.uk, author Tom Quinn suggested that Archie and Lilibet will benefit from their royal heritage and the great attraction the Firm has historically exercised on Americans.

He suggests that the celebrity status will disadvantage the kids as they may find it difficult to step out of the shadow, their parents' popularity and their heritage cast."

Mr Quinn added, "I think Archie and Lilibet will benefit enormously from their royal connection, which we know always dazzles people in America, the Royal Family is always a permanent interest to America.

"But I think they will be seen as royal celebrities. And I say that meaning that they will be almost a branch of the celebrities from film and theater in America."

The royal expert said, "And so, I think it will be very difficult for them because they may suffer from a growing sense that they are only celebrities because of birth, not because of talent. I think that, unless Meghan and Harry are very careful and very lucky, will be a burden eventually."