Drew Barrymore’s therapist explains why he has ‘suspended’ treatment

Drew Barrymore recently opened up that her therapist had “suspended” treatment after she struggled with excessive drinking in the wake of her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.



In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Barry Michels, Drew’s therapist, said, “Occasionally a therapist has to suspend treatment until a patient is willing to stop certain chronic self-destructive behaviours that are impeding the therapy.”

Earlier, Drew told Los Angeles Times, “Barry stopped sessions after her depression worsened following her divorce.”

The actress stated, “He just said, ‘I can't do this anymore’.”

“It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I've never respected you more. You see I'm not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back’,” commented Drew.

Barry however explained in his statement, “I was dealing with Drew Barrymore, one of the strongest and most stalwart people I've ever met.”

“She did the right thing for herself, and we were able to resume our treatment together,” added the therapist.