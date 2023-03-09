Cole Sprouse reveals why he calls his twin brother Dylan ‘a huge bully’ in school

Cole Sprouse recently called his twin brother Dylan a “huge bully” during school days on latest podcast appearance on March 8.



“Dylan specifically was a huge bully,” revealed Cole on Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cole, who is known for his role in hit Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody along with his brother, shared that Dylan was a “bully” in Elementary and Middle School.

“He would beat them up! And then I became known as the twin that would come up and be like ‘I’m so sorry for my brother,’” disclosed Cole.

The actor also explained how his relationship with his brother was “similar” to that of their characters in Zack & Cody.

“I think the writers on Zack & Cody took a lot of cues from our actual personalities,” asserted Cole.

In the end, when the podcast’s host asked if Dylan would be bothered with this revelation, Cole replied, “Oh no, everyone knows that he was a bully.”