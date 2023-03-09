Phoebe Waller-Bridge notes her James Bond movie was ‘a bit misogynistic’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has recently addressed her working experience on No Time to Die movie during a Masterclass talk at London’s Haymarket Theatre.



“I should naturally have done a lot of Bond research [but] I didn’t do a huge amount of research for it. I’m not very good at homework. That says a lot,” said the writer and actress, via Independent.

The actress continued, “It is fun playing in someone else’s sandpit for a while as you learn stuff. I certainly learned what my Bond film would be like.”

“I learned how mine might have been slightly too camp. A bit misogynistic really. Daniel [Craig] knows that character better than anyone,” noted Phoebe.

The star of Fleabag believed that she was starred in Daniel Craig’s James Bond movie to “beef up” the female characters.

Sharing her concerns, Phoebe pointed out, “Everyone would blame me for Bond’s death at the end of the movie,” adding, “which was actually Daniel’s decision”.

“I read the script not knowing. They had not told me and I was reading it and I was like, ‘No.’ I was angry, then I thought, ‘What the hell, everyone is going to blame me anyway,” revealed the actress.

She added, “I definitely want to be involved.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Phoebe could be seen in upcoming movie Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny.

It’s also reported that she wrote a new Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon.