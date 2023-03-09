BTS’ Jimin unveils new teasers for his solo debut

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has posted brand new teasers for his upcoming solo debut called Face. All the teasers focus on different aspects of the album, hinting at a more dark and gritty concept.
One of the shots show the singer standing alone in a room with furniture covered in white sheets. The album is due to come out on March 24th and the track list is also out. It includes tracks like Face Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Part 2 and Like Crazy English Version.
Like Crazy, which will have two versions, is the title track of the album and has been produced by Jimin and fellow bandmate RM. Set Me Free Part 2 is the pre-release track which will drop on March 17th.
