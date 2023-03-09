Archie, Lilibet’s new titles deemed ‘ironic’ as Harry, Meghan are banned to use theirs

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be using their HRH titles was deemed “ironic” as the couple is banned to use their own.



Speaking on GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will only attract more press with this latest update despite previous claims they want privacy.

After it was revealed that "Princess" title was used for Lilibet’s christening in California, the expert said, “The fact that they are royal, the fact that they use the HRH titles [will equal] far more press attention.”

“That is an aspect of it which of course the Sussexes will no doubt have considered -especially since they have such a fraught relations with the press,” he added.

“But yes it is a very curious situation since both Harry and Meghan have an HRH, but under an agreement with the Queen they are not permitted to use it. “

He went on to say that it’s clear the pair “attach more importance to titles than we thought” before adding, “It’s interesting that Anderson Cooper, when interviewing Harry to promote his memoir Spare, asked him why not give up your titles.”

“And Harry bridled and said words to the effect of ‘what would that prove and why should we?” he said. “Well very clearly, they attach more importance to titles than we thought.”