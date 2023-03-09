Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner pack on PDA after group outing amid dating rumors

File footage

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny showed some PDA as they were spotted sharing a hug after an outing with friends in West Hollywood, California.

The rumored pair continued to fuel romance rumors after they were spotted embracing each other and seemingly shared a kiss after having a group dinner at Sushi Park on Wednesday night, Page Six reported.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the Puerto Rican rapper, 28, were seen walking around the second-floor balcony while surrounded by their friends.

The rumored duo was joined by Kendall’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, as well as their close friend Taco, whose real name is Travis Bennett.

Kendall and Kylie were snapped surrounded by their security as they made their way out of the restaurant.

The 818 Teuila owner was dressed in a long trench coat worn over a sweater, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black minidress and sunglasses.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, sported a bomber jacket and a backward baseball cap.

Last month, the Bullet Train actor and the reality TV star were both seen dining at Beverly Hills. However, the two have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.