Tom Sandoval visits Raquel Leviss home late at night after 'Scandoval'

After the disastrous "Scandoval" storm, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss still lip-locked after the former visited the latter home at late-night.
"They kissed on camera," an insider spilled to Page Six, adding that the kiss occurred at Leviss' North Hollywood apartment after the affair scandal surfaced.
Despite the smooch, however, the duo's relationship status is somewhat "complicated," another source says.
Soon after, exactly a day later, longtime beau Ariana Madix dumped the 39-year-old for cheating; he was seen late-night at Leviss' place.
Insiders close to the situation shared that the 37-year-old felt "gaslit" after Sandoval was romantically attached to her best friend.
"He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating," and "he didn't tell her about the affair with Leviss because he was worried about how it would impact her mental health."
"[Madix] has recapped what happened with her friends and castmates, the majority of whom are disappointed Tom seems unable to take accountability for his actions or express substantial remorse," the insider said to the outlet.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed few days ago that they have officially received the invitation to King...
Satish Kaushik clicked selfies with the newlywed couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at the party
Lady Gaga was due to perform Oscar-nominated song ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the Academy Awards
Pink weighs in on her desire to teach daughter Willow and son Jameson about the importance of giving back
Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan and others write condolence massages for Satish
Selena Gomez celebrates International Women’s Day with a candid heart-to-heart