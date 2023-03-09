Tom Sandoval visits Raquel Leviss home late at night after 'Scandoval'

After the disastrous "Scandoval" storm, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss still lip-locked after the former visited the latter home at late-night.



"They kissed on camera," an insider spilled to Page Six, adding that the kiss occurred at Leviss' North Hollywood apartment after the affair scandal surfaced.



Despite the smooch, however, the duo's relationship status is somewhat "complicated," another source says.

Soon after, exactly a day later, longtime beau Ariana Madix dumped the 39-year-old for cheating; he was seen late-night at Leviss' place.

Insiders close to the situation shared that the 37-year-old felt "gaslit" after Sandoval was romantically attached to her best friend.

"He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating," and "he didn't tell her about the affair with Leviss because he was worried about how it would impact her mental health."

"[Madix] has recapped what happened with her friends and castmates, the majority of whom are disappointed Tom seems unable to take accountability for his actions or express substantial remorse," the insider said to the outlet.