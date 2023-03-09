'RRR' actor Ram Charan all set to make his Hollywood debut soon

Ram Charan says that 'the official announcement regarding his Hollywood project will be out in a few days'

Ram Charan unveils that he will be making his Hollywood debut soon.

Ram recently featured in Sam Fragaso’s podcast where he revealed that he is in talks with the some renowned directors of Hollywood for his debut.

He further shared with Indiatoday that the official announcement regarding his Hollywood project will be out in a few days. RRR star also revealed that he wishes to work with Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt

His Hollywood debut news came out a day after he made an appearance in David Poland series DP/30 where he said: “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?”

The Tollywood actor stated: “The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy.”

Ram Charan and the whole team of RRR are currently in the USA ahead of the Oscars to attend the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film has been nominated in the category of Best Original Song, reports News18.