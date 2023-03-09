Pink addresses desire to teach kids of the importance to ‘create change in the world’

Singer-songwriter Pink has just sat down for a chat and weighed in on her desire to teach kids the importance of ‘giving back’.

The singer weighed in on everything during her interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo.

The conversation was set up to celebrate the 19th annual Desert Smash Charity Celebrity Tennis Event.



For those unversed, this non-profit is called Playing for Change Foundation.

With Pink’s love for tennis being so profound, she admits “I love doing something that [I] enjoy and making it about creating change in the world.”

“That's why I write songs and sing and perform and have the group that I tour with. Playing for Change is amazing, it's about music. It's bringing music to kids that don't have it, instruments [and] music theory -- which for me, I'd be like, 'I can't, let's go back to singing.' But it's just this incredible thing.”

“And I get to play. Robin Thicke? I'm going to kick his a** today,” she also added.

The desire to make change and leave a legacy is one thing Pink intends on imparting upon her daughter Willow and son Jameson.

For example, each year the duo get a new toy, they have to donate at least eight of their existing ones to make room for the new one.

This resulted in her daughter becoming ‘extra philanthropic’ and donating the money she raised, in the height of Covid, to a local hospital.

As Pink recalls, “She ran into her room and, [I] think she had, like, $300 from the tour. She was like, 'I want to give this to the local hospital,'. And then Jameson goes, 'Well, I want to give Willow all my money!'”